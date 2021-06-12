A mountain, a beach, and a summer full of fun. That’s exactly how you can describe the Hudson Valley’s Belleayre Mountain in a nutshell. Belleayre is back this summer, and in a big way. There is so much summer fun at Belleayre, you can make a day or a weekend out of it.

First of all, Belleayre Beach will be opening for the season on Saturday, June 26. That’s also the day that the scenic gondola rides begin at Belleayre. You didn’t know about Belleayre Beach? Belleayre Beach has swimming, boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and fishing? Feel like staying dry? Belleayre Beach also has horseshoe pits, volleyball, basketball, and it’s a great place for a relaxing picnic.

The scenic gondola rides are a must if you go to Belleayre. It will take you to the summit of the mountain for some of the best ever views of the Catskills.There’s also hiking and biking, and starting July 4, there will be a farmers market every Sunday at Belleayre through October 3.

All that makes for a very busy summer weekend, but there are even more things for you to do in the area. Like a visit to the Ashokan Center, the Shandaken Historical Museum or the Delaware & Ulster Railroad. Plus tons of cool shops and antique stores and plenty of restaurants to choose from.

Belleayre Mountain is less than an hour away from Kingston, and a beautiful drive from anywhere in the Hudson Valley. If you want to know more about Belleayre’s fun summer activities, visit the Belleayre Mountain website.

