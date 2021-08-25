Vacations can be awesome, but there are lots of times when you literally need a vacation from your vacation. You spend the time running around, trying to fit all kinds of fun stuff into your days off, and by the time you go back to work you’re exhausted. Have you ever thought about taking a truly Zen vacation? You can do that right here in the Hudson Valley.

Joy Cottage is a newly renovated Zen house located in Catskill, New York designed with inspiration from the wabi-sabi aesthetic. The cottage sits on the site of the Mahayana Temple. Built in 1962, Mahayana Temple in Leeds is the oldest Buddhist temple in the Eastern United States. And you will have full access to the temple retreat if you are staying in Joy Cottage. Want to see what Zen looks like? Even the pictures are calming.

Get Your Zen On at this Amazing Catskills Getaway Photos of Joy Cottage, a Zen Getaway in the Catskills

So, if you're looking for a vacation where you can actually relax and clear your mind, Joy Cottage might just be for you. And remember, Catskill is close to many Hudson Valley hot spots including Woodstock, Saugerties and Kingston. So if you do find yourself itching to get out for a while, you're close to shopping, restaurants and nightlife.

