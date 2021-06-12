3 Hudson Valley Tea Rooms to Visit

There is something about a cup of tea that can make any day better. Studies have shown that tea can boost your immune system, help with inflammation, and help prevent disease.

Depending on which tea you drink, it can also aid with weight loss and give you extra antioxidants.

I love black, green, and raspberry tea. I also purchased flavored syrups to put into my tea to make it taste like coffee shops. Tis the season to make green tea and throw in some fruit. I like to add in lemons or mint and sip on it all day.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are cute and fun tea shops. Be sure to take some time off, wind back.

Kathleen’s Tea Room, Peekskill

With over 60 different types of teas to taste, Kathleen’s Tea Room sounds like somewhere that tea lovers dream about. This spot is like stepping back into life and unwinding. They also have homemade meals such as sandwiches and soups. Their dessert menu caught my eye as soon as I saw something about a shortcake. What goes better with tea, dessert, or a meal? If you are a true foodie, you know that dessert and tea are best friends.

Find out more about this tea house here.

Immune Schein Tea Haus, Saugerties

I visited this tea shop about a year ago. I was amazed at how many natural and organic teas were in house along with the combination of taste. I tried and purchased their Organic Green and Raspberry tea. They have over 75 loose leaf teas and tea accessories. I loved that they support local business as well and have goodies from Hudson Valley bakeries.

They are known for their famous elixirs and then opened a tea house to continuing growing and give folks a place to enjoy their tea.

Check out more about their spot here.

Charlotte’s Tea Room, Warwick

This sounds like every little girl’s dream come true, to have your very own tearoom. Charlotte’s Tearoom is different in the sense that they take pride in their “ever-evolving” menu. I love the fact that they also have no Wi-Fi or tv on site in hopes to have a more relaxing atmosphere. This Victorian style tearoom looks like something out of a movie, I am excited to head on over there and try their goodies.

You can check out their lunch, drinks, and pastries by visiting here.

Have you ever been to these tea rooms? Be sure to let us know your answers below.