The Best Way to Get Free Drinks at Your Favorite Poughkeepsie Bar

Free drinks? Nothing is free and there’s got to be a catch, right? Well, sort of. But it’s such a great catch that you’ll definitely want to get involved. And you actually do get the free drink, too. It’s called Cans for Cans, and it’s happening in Poughkeepsie July 9 - July 11.

Here’s how Cans for Cans works, and why it’s going to be such a great weekend. It’s actually the Foodstock Cans for Cans Food Drive, and it will benefit Dutchess Outreach, an organization that was created to help lift people out of poverty by providing food and emergency relief programs and services. When you give to Dutchess Outreach, you give to your community.

When you donate non-perishable food items to your favorite Poughkeepsie watering hole between July 9 - July 11, you get a free drink. 5 non-perishable food items will get you one free drink. There is a limit of one per bar, per day. Participating Poughkeepsie establishments are Arlington Grill, Juan Murphy’s, Karen’s Bar and Grill, Monkee Maghees, River Station, The Derby, Mahoney’s Irish Pub, Noah’s Ark, Schatzi’s, Juniors, Zeus Brewing, the Exempt Firemen’s, and the members-only Shamrock Association, and VFW Post 170.

So even though it may be true that nothing is really free, you have to admit getting a drink in exchange for donating to your community might be even better than free. And it's definitely a fun way to get out with friends after a year plus of isolation.

Any non-perishable food items will be accepted and the drink selection is up to each individual bar. All food items will be donated to Dutchess Outreach. For more information, visit the Dutchess Outreach website.

