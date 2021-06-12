Fudgie The Whale Beer is Real, and Brewed in the Hudson Valley

If you've always wondered what it would like to drink an alcoholic version of a Fudgie The Whale ice cream cake, wonder no more.

A Hudson Valley brewery has teamed up with Carvel ice cream to release a limited edition stout brewed with the ice cream maker's signature cookie crunches, fudge and ice cream.

Although this isn't the first time that Fudgie the Beer has been brewed up in the Hudson Valley, most local beer drinkers have never heard of the collaboration, let alone been able to taste it. The limited-edition beer has been as hard to harpoon as Moby Dick itself.

I was lucky enough to enjoy a Fudgie the Beer a couple of years ago. A bit more bitter than expected, the beer did have lots of chocolate notes. It didn't taste much like an ice cream cake but was very drinkable. The beer clocks in at 6% abv and is landing just in time to make the perfect Father's Day gift for your own "whale of a dad."

Carvel

The beer, brewed by Captain Lawrence, was just released on Wednesday at their brewery and is will be available exclusively in the Hudson Valley at Half Time. The Mamaroneck store is stocking shelves now, and cans of Fudgie the Beer are expected to be ready for sale at the Poughkeepsie location on Friday.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company

Those who don't want to risk not getting their hands on Fudgie the Beer can also order it online. Internet sales are now available with individual cans priced at $4.99 and 4-packs on sale for $18.99.