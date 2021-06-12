Celebrate Poughkeepsie With Summer Sundays

We had First Fridays, now we have Summer Sundays.

Remember large gatherings and street fairs? I know 2019 is a while back since you know, we didn't have any in 2020, but I'm sure you remember! Fairs, carnivals, food fests, and everything like it are definitely coming back for 2021. I know this because a ton of the classics have been rescheduled. Things like County fairs or annual food festivals have all been announced this year. But we're also getting some new events, even in Poughkeepsie.

According to a Facebook event, Summer Sundays are coming to Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie. Summer Sundays are all-day festivals to celebrate food, drink, and Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, June 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Poughkeepsie will have the first summer Sunday on Cannon Street. Expect to have local food, beer, wine, cocktails, desserts, and live music.

The Facebook event says a portion of Cannon Street will be closed off to cars, so you'll be able to roam around the street freely. The event is being put on by 1915 Wine Cellar, King's Court Brewing, Revel 32, and politician Evan Menist. There will be free parking available at the Liberty Street and Cannon Street parking lots.

At this time, it's unclear if Summer Sundays are a one-night-only event, or if they will be scheduled again this summer. After seeing what the day will be like, it sounds like the best block party ever. I can't wait to get a drink, support local business, and hopefully do it all again another time in the summer.