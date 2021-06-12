5 Amazing Hudson Valley Summer Salads that go Beyond the Lettuce

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit you may be looking for something on the lighter side when it come to having a meal. Hot humid weather calls for food that has lots of restorative water and flavor. If I said it was salad season in the Hudson Valley would you say yuck?

Before you start saying you don't eat salad I think you should take a moment to hear about the salad I found at some of you favorite Hudson Valley restaurants. My absolute favorite can be found at Cosimo's Brick Oven in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Central Valley and Newburgh. It is called the Honey Ginger Salad because of it's amazing dressing.

It is served in a giant bowl filled with Grilled Chicken placed on top of Napa cabbage, cilantro, julienned carrots, spring onion and greens. The taste twist is the crispy wontons, flamed sugar peanuts topped with honey ginger dressing. This delicious meal is offered for only $14.

Eating salad in the heat is great because it will help you stay hydrated as Love Food online explains. But the truth is salads can be unsatisfying as a meal if it is just a bowl of lettuce. Just because you are eating light doesn't mean you have to eat boring.

Here are 4 great Salad you can try this summer at Hudson Valley Restaurants

1 - Shadows on the Hudson on Rinaldi Blvd in Poughkeepsie - offers the Shadows Salad which is full of fresh ingredients. Young greens, crumbled gorgonzola, crispy pancetta, tomato, red onion, a hard boiled pink egg and red wine vinaigrette. This plate cost $18 and is super cute with it's colored egg. If you were hoping for shrimp in your salad Shadows has a shrimp watermelon and orzo salad for $22 that you might want to try.

2 - Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street in Newburgh - A BBQ place might not be the first place you think of when you think salad but they have them and their Ribworks Smoke House Salad is more than one meal for only $14.99. You get a choice of pulled perk or sliced beef brisket served on a bed of chopped mixed greens, roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled bacon, shredded Pepper jack and cheddar cheese plus smoky croutons, crispy onion straws and Billy Joe's signature BBQ ranch dressing.

3 - Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar on the Rondout Landing in Kingston - You can go simple with the Crisp Baby Iceberg Wedge with blue cheese dressing, grilled corn, heirloom cherry tomatoes and crispy bacon all for $13.95. Or go heavy salad with seared Ahi tuna, served on quinoa, green chickpeas, kale, roasted corn and black beans, plus edamame salad with a sesame ginger sauce then drizzled with chili lime sauce that is priced to eat at $16.95. If your still stuck the also serve a shrimp grapefruit avocado salad for $16.95

4 - Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant on Route 44 / 55 Gardiner - They offer a Spring Chicken Salad. it is a house salad with Grilled Murray's Chicken, local apples, toasted almonds, oranges, basil pesto and a citrus vinaigrette for $12, You backup this salad with a side of German potato salad and you have a tasty summer meal.

