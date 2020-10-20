Hudson Valley Credit Union Members Face New Website Change

Hudson Valley Credit Union members just might have gotten used to not calling it Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, but now they will be needing to make another subtle change.

What change will members be required to make? This time it is a change to the credit union website and app. The website had been re-directing users if they were still going to HVFCU.org, but as of October 20, 2020, members will now need to go to HVCU.org.

What happened to Federal, where did it go? Click here for changes that took place in September 2019.

Starting after business hours on October 20, 2020, you will need to start going to HVCU.org to access the credit union website (and your banking info). If you are an app user, you are also being asked to update to the most current version of the app.

Please note, this only changes where you get your access, this does not change your log in information. According to HVCU, your login and password are the same, its only your access point (website) that has to be updated.

Here is what HVCU said via email about the changes:

If you use our Mobile Banking app, please be sure to update our app to the latest version between October 20th and October 27th. Older versions of our app will not work after October 27th. Please note: It may take 24-48 hours for the updated app to appear in the apps stores. Our current Mobile Banking app will continue to work through the dates noted above. Internet Banking Bookmarks – If you have our login page bookmarked, please update the address so it references hvcu instead of hvfcu. As a reminder, logging in from the homepage of our website is the most direct way to access your accounts and eliminates the need to bookmark our login page.

Remember to update your bookmarked site and your app.