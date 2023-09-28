Hudson Valley Cops Respond To Gas Leak At New York School

First responders rushed to a Hudson Valley school following a report of a device leaking gas.

On Wednesday, the Town of Ramapo Police Department announced child was arrested following a threat made at a lower Hudson Valley High School

Threat Made Towards Rockland County, New York High School

During the morning of September 22, 2023, the Ramapo Police Department was told about a phone call received by the Suffern High School warning of a chlorine gas leak/device at that location, police say.

Officers rushed to the school but soon determined there wasn't a gas leak or gas device inside the school, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

Since the call was made the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division along with the Suffern High School School Resource Officer have been investigating the source of the anonymous phone call.

Teen Arrested Following Threat At Suffern High School

On Tuesday, police arrested a child for Falsely Reporting an Incident 1st Degree, a Class D Felony, regarding the incident.

Due to the age of the suspect, the suspect's name wasn't released and the case will be heard in the Rockland County Family Court.

Bomb Threat At Lower Hudson Valley High School

Suffern High School was evacuated because of a bomb threat, the day before the gas leak threat was made.

Police say they are still investigating the bomb threat, stating the following:

In regard to the bomb threat that was received on September 21, 2023, the Ramapo PD is continuing its investigation into the source and circumstances of that notification and we are working closely with our Federal law enforcement partners. That threat disrupted the school day and resulted in a large-scale specialized response. The School District is fully cooperating with our investigators. This is an ongoing case and therefore no further comments will be made at this juncture.

