Hudson Valley Cop Behind ‘Homophobic’ Rap is Losing His Job

A police officer who's suspended for a controversial rap that supported Donald Trump, called for Hillary Clinton to be killed and was allegedly transphobic is now losing his job.

In June, a New Paltz police officer who identified himself as Rob Sisco posted a video of himself rapping in uniform that some called homophobic and led to many complaints from Hudson Valley residents.

"There’s only two genders and Trump’s still your president. Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina. This whole coronavirus was sent here from China. Hillary is Killary we all know the reason. Where those emails at? We should hang her for treason," Sisco says in the video which was obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

Town of New Paltz officials said town board members and the Town of New Paltz Police Department received many complaints about the video.

"Every day I go to work and I put on a badge. But I’d rather use my words than resorting to violence. Cause I’d rather talk to y’all than a blue wall of silence. And we all bleed red, whether white, black or brown. But we need to get together and shut this (expletive) down. Stop lootin’, stop shootin’, stop fires and threats. It only takes two people. I’m first so who’s next?" Sisco goes on to say in the video.

In October, Town of New Paltz Town Supervisor Neil Bettez confirmed to Hudson Valley Post Sisco kept his job after an arbitrator didn’t consider the video a "fireable offense."

Sisco started serving an unpaid 90-day suspension starting Oct. 25 and will be on probation for four years, or as Bettez called it a "last-chance agreement" where he can be fired if he has a repeat offense during the next 48 months.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Sisco was accused of harassing and threatening a local woman. Police confirmed they were investigating calls Sisco made to the woman.

On Friday, Bettez told Hudson Valley Post he was informed people reported Sisco has made recent social media posts where he threatened some form of retribution towards the people against him, appeared to smoke weed and called the police department corrupt.

Bettez also confirmed Sisco violated his last chance agreement and the board is pursuing termination.

"The board voted to authorize the Chief to notify officer Sisco that he has violated the last chance agreement and that we will be pursuing termination," Bettez told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Town of New Paltz Chief of Police Robert Lucchesi confirmed Supervisor Bettez's comment and declined to comment further.

In November, Sisco apologized for his rap.

