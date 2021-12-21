Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farm Shows True Christmas Spirit
Is there anything that says “Christmas” more than giving to those less fortunate? The saying is that it is better to give than to receive, and I find that to be true. I get so much enjoyment out of watching somebody open a gift from me that they love, that it’s a gift in itself. Apparently, I’m not the only one that feels that way.
Everyone I know who has ever spent the holiday volunteering their time or donating and collecting gifts for others has felt an enormous sense of satisfaction. It’s a big deal to know you’ve made a difference in somebody’s life. The gift of giving is the best of all, and there is a local Christmas tree farm that has embraced that sentiment.
I was scrolling through my Facebook newsfeed yesterday when I came upon a post from Garone’s Mountain Fresh Farms in Highland. The post said that if anyone has fallen on hard times and they need a Christmas tree, Garone’s would like to help out. Now that’s what I call the spirit of giving. It’s hard for many people to imagine Christmas without a tree, and it’s also hard for many people to realize how disappointing it is, especially for the kids, to celebrate Christmas without a tree. It’s a simple little thing that could actually make or break Christmas for some families.
It really warmed my heart to see the post. So much so that I wanted to share it with you. If your family has had a rough go of it this year and you’re in need of a tree, contact Garone’s Mountain Fresh Farms at 17 Baileys Gap Road in Highland at 845 399-2786.