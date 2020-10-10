Dutchess County Christmas Tree Farm Opening Early This Year

It sounds crazy, but there's no better time than now to get your holiday ideas going. More specifically we're talking about those pesky holiday cards you want to send out to your friends and family.

Don't worry you can admit it. You probably forget all about those cute family photos until you get one from your college friend that first week in December.

Well, one Hudson Valley Christmas tree farm is making it super easy for you to get your photos done on time this year.

Fabulous Firs Christmas Tree Farm in Poughkeepsie has been preparing all summer long for Christmas tree season. Back in August, they shared in a Facebook post that their Christmas trees are "already socially distanced since we plant them 6' apart."

With that being said Fabulous Firs announced on their Facebook page that you can celebrate the holiday season a little bit earlier this year. According to the post, they will be opening the farm on November 21st, 2020.

They explained that they'll be opening up early this year to give families more time " more fun on more days, all while being safe and respectful as we experience the joy of a day #onthefarm." Not only that, but they're encouraging you to visit and take a perfectly staged Christmas photo in front of their beautiful selection of trees.

Visiting one of the many Christmas tree farms in the Hudson Valley is a great outdoor, socially distant activity that could put even the grumpiest of Scrooges in a festive holiday mood.

What are you plans this year for the holidays? Will you be getting a real tree or fake tree this year?

Is it too early to be talking about the holidays, maybe but we can't wait!