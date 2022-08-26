Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping

New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley.

This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County.

Illegal Camping in Town of Shandaken Ulster County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

On Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., New York State DEC Forest Ranger Franceschina received several photos of a couple camped on the summit of Wittenberg Mountain, officials say. Rangers Franceschina and Martin responded, but by the time they reached the summit at approximately 11:30 a.m., the alleged illegal campers had already left the area, according to the DEC.

The Rangers continued searching for the alleged illegal campers on foot. Rangers checked neighboring peaks and the Terrace Mountain lean-to. They also spoke to passing hikers and determined the illegal campers were on their way back to the trailhead.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Wilderness Enforcement at Wittenberg Mountain

DEC DEC loading...

At 4 p.m., the Rangers found the alleged pair and issued tickets for camping above 3,500 feet and having a fire above 3,500 feet in Catskill Park.

"Between March 22 and Dec. 20, camping is prohibited above an elevation of 3,500 feet in the Catskills, except in an emergency. Fires are prohibited above 4,000 feet in the Adirondacks and 3,500 feet in the Catskills, except in an emergency," the New York State DEC stated in a press release.

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored