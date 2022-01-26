Hudson Valley Business Wants To Send You a Pickle Bouquet

What better way to say "I love you" than with the gift of pickles?

If you're looking for something different than the usual roses or chocolates this Valentine's Day, you may want to check out a Hudson Valley small business that's offering the romantic allure of pickles.

Corey's Pickles, based in Orange County, is giving its customers a chance to send handmade "pickle bouquets" to their loved ones. Owner Corey Bellarosa says that making the special Valentine's Day gift is a labor of love.

My wife Alyssa and I love doing this every year because it truly brings so much joy to people when we deliver them and is a DILLICIOUS alternative to a bouquet of flowers.

Corey and Alyssa curate every bouquet by hand using several different varieties of their locally-made pickles. In one bouquet we saw, sours and garlic dills were placed on skewers next to carefully arranged bread and butter pickle chips. After adding greenery and some sweet peppers "for color," a personalized card is attached so there's no mystery as to who sent them the pickle bouquet. Although I'd guess if you're receiving something as quirky as a bouquet made of pickles you'd probably already know exactly who sent it.

Corey's Pickles Corey's Pickles loading...

For those who want to add a little more romance, Corey says he can also add some roses for an additional charge. The pickle bouquets come in three different packages and can be ordered directly from the company's website. The top-tier bouquet includes 2 quarts of pickles plus a massage from Alyssa Bella Massage Therapy.

If you know someone you think would appreciate a pickle bouquet, you can get it hand-delivered for free within 15 miles of Montgomery. Those who live in other areas of the Hudson Valley should contact Corey's Pickles for a quote on the delivery charge.

The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley Whether you're looking for a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day, an anniversary or special holiday celebration, the Hudson Valley has some of the very best handmade chocolates around. Scroll down to check out these incredible chocolate stores in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties.