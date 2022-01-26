Have You Seen Someone with this Dog in the Middletown Area?

Isn’t it weird how one minute you're just casually looking at your Facebook news feed and the next thing you know you’re on the lookout for a missing dog? That’s kind of what happened to me and a lot of people who follow the Catskill Animal Rescue Inc.’s Sullivan County Lost and Found Pets.

It’s sort of a long story, but here it goes. A woman who is a member of the group but actually from New Jersey has reached out for help. She had a beloved pitbull, and for whatever reason had to rehome this dog. She wanted to make sure the dog was going to someone who would take good care of it, someone kind. After doing some research, she decided the best home for her dog would be with a man in Milford, PA.

A couple of weeks went by, and the woman decided to call the new owner to see how the dog was making out in his new home. Now here’s where things go south. The man said that the dog bit him, so he took the dog to a Petco parking lot in Middletown on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and gave him away to a stranger.

Here's where you come in. The woman is desperately trying to find out what happened to the dog, and she wants him back. If you happened to be in that Petco parking lot on Jan. 11, if you remember anyone talking about it, if you happen to be the person who ended up with the dog, or if you have any information at all, you can reach out to her through the Catskill Animal Rescue Inc.’s Sullivan County Lost and Found Pets Facebook page. The dog is pictured above.

No judging anyone here, please. I think everyone’s ultimate goal is to make sure that the dog is okay and ends up back in a good loving home.

