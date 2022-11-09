A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter.

The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.

Dog "Dumped & Tied to Porch"

Adopt-a-dog posted,

"This poor sweet girl was left chained to the front door of our shelter Adopt-a-Dog in Armonk, NY Saturday early morning on 11/05/22. We are hoping by some miracle that she was found or stolen and then dumped and that there is someone looking for her or a rescue who recognizes her."

Take a good look at the picture above, do you recognize her? The shelter said that the pup is not "chipped" and well-behaved. They also said that she is an older dog, approximately 7-9 years old.

The Dog is "Miserable!"

The shelter is looking for any information that might lead them to find her owner or who left her at the shelter because according to their post, "She is miserable in her kennel and is crying and howling." Ablsilyet heartbreaking so PLEASE if you recognize her please email info@adoptadog.org as soon as possible. All information leading to her owner or the person responsible for leaving her at the shelter will be kept anonymous according to the shelter.

The shelter wanted to remind everyone that the dog could be from Westchester, the Hudson Valley area, and could also be from surrounding areas including the Bronx, Manhattan, Fairfield County, and Putnam County.



