Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue

There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most.

There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our lives. From personal experience, they help manage any feelings of depression or loneliness, they truly are the best companions. Not only have I always had dogs and cats but I have volunteered my time with a local humane society and it was very rewarding. It's a blessing to help those who need our assistance and in return, all they want is love.

It's hard for pet owners to read or even understand situations where animals have been abandoned or were living in horrible conditions. However, we can make a change in the world by assisting animal shelters, rescues and organizations to provide forgotten animals with a second chance and a better life.

A Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After A Hoarding Rescue

The announcement was made on social media and gained not only the attention but the hearts of animal lovers all over. It was comforting to see the concerned comments of those who also care about cats and dogs. Hudson Valley residents were asking multiple questions and wanting to help.

Middletown Humane Society Made A Post On Social Media

On January 4, 2023, the Middletown Humane Society made a post on social media. They explained how the pictures that were shared are graphic and to read their post with caution. The Middletown Humane Society was asked to assist in a hoarding situation involving 50+ animals alongside Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and even Catskill Animal Rescue also known as CARE.*

The following post contains pictures from the hoarding situation.



Thankfully, these groups came together to make a difference in the lives of these beloved animals. On January 2, 2023, CARE went into the home and successfully removed 13 dogs and 16 cats. More heroes put on their capes then. Middletown Humane Society staff members also went into the residence to take out the remaining kittens and cats.

Middletown Humane Society Along With Sullivan County Sherriff's And Catskill Animal Rescue Helped Save The Day

They explained in the post,

"We had no idea what we were about to encounter but immediately upon arriving, we realized this home was a complete hoarding home and absolutely uninhabitable for ANYONE or ANYTHING to be living inside. "

The crew was in hazmat suits and proceeded to the residence with all of the doors open, stating that they had a hard time being inside the home for a long period of time. They felt that the rescue was almost impossible at moments due to the debris throughout the residence.

In detail, the post continued to share information about the roaches and unfortunately, feces and caucuses that they discovered. I would imagine that not only physically was this difficult for anyone to encounter but also mentally for those who have such a caring heart for all animals.

The Middletown Humane Society mentioned Joanne Lionetti Gerow who was thankful that she was a part of this task.

They included that she,

"has been such a tremendous hero and an absolute advocate for these poor animals. Joanne has pushed through exhausting days both physically and mentally along with her team at CARE. "

How Many Animals Were Rescued From This Hoarding Situation In The Hudson Valley?

Animal shelters, rescues and organizations in the Hudson Valley work with their hearts on their sleeves. I'm so thankful to be involved in a community and reside in an area where there are so many helping hands to assist with animals, 24/7.

The Middletown Humane Society staff members played an enormous role in this rescue by continuously taking in more cats and dogs into their very popular, yet full shelter.

They made the following statement,

"As of tonight, 1/4/22, 35-40 animals have been saved from these awful conditions. Sadly, some were too sick to save but are no longer suffering. MHS and CARE continue to go to the home daily to trap the remaining cats and kittens that won't come to us willingly. "

How Can The Community Help The Sick Cats And Dogs That Were Saved By Local Heroes?

If there is anyone who can not only open their hearts but also their pockets to assist in helping these animals, it would be greatly appreciated.

The Middletown Humane Society is asking for assistance.

They stated that,

"We are DESPERATE for monetary donations to help get the 15 current (more expected) animals we took into the vet care they all need and deserve. We also are in need of canned dog and puppy food as well as purina dry food. Any brand canned cat and kitten food and non clumping kitty litter. None of these 15 animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated ect. All have some issues with skin ect and will probably be fine with some proper vet care and being out of those awful conditions." "We have not done more than try to decompress these poor animals from their horrific situation at this point other than feed them LOTS of food, (I've never seen cats run to eat so fast ever.... ), start to vaccinate and gave bravecto to all dogs and revolution to all cats (flea and tick meds that help with skin issues). "

Here Are The Following Ways To Make A Difference In The World

Be sure to donate by visiting their website and clicking on their PayPal-donate button. Their website is, Middletownhumanesociety.com

Secondly, those interested in helping can also Venmo, Middletown Humane Society at, @Middletownhumane

Additional ways to assist in this hoarding rescue can be by credit card over the phone at, 845-361-1861 between the hours of 12-4 pm on any day. Lastly, donations can be mailed to Middletown Humane Society at their address,

142 Bloomingburg Rd, Middletown, NY 10940

Remember, all donations are tax-deductible and help to save the lives of so many animals in need.

How Can Someone Help Without Making A Donation?

All of the animals will be placed up for adoption as soon as possible. If you are interested in giving an animal who has been saved from horrible conditions a loving home, contact the Middletown Humane Society or look for updates about this situation.

Volunteers are always needed with local rescue organizations, open your heart to donating your time to help others.

Sharing this post with those who also care for all kinds of animals is helpful as well. There may be someone or numerous people who are able to make a difference by donating.

Let's continue to share kindness throughout the world. A little bit does go a long way when we can make a positive change in the world, especially in an animal's life.

Have you ever adopted a cat or dog from a Hudson Valley animal shelter, rescue or organization before? We would love to hear about it, let us know below.