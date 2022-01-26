Kingston City Schools Have Seen A Huge Rise in School Fights

Many parents are scared and outraged at recent events that have taken place in the Kingston City School district.

In today's world, the simple task of sending our kids to school every day has become scarier than any of us could possibly imagine. There are so many things we need to be aware of and honestly as a parent myself, I'm scared of sending them into school each day.

Odds are if you have kids in high school you are well aware of some of the issues that are happening at school, from schools calling for "a hold-in-place", lockdowns, threats, and most recently an outbreak of student on student violence.

One parent who asked to remain anonymous shared with us some shocking videos that were posted online that have caused her to make the difficult decision to pull her child out of school due to the violence.

Videos show that fights seem to break out on a daily basis recently with students fighting each other. Here we have one example of two students getting into it...

And another recent fight...

When fights like these happen in schools across the Hudson Valley, school security and teachers have the unfortunate task of having to break them up.

Some teachers have to step in and try to break the fights up and once they do they are now putting themselves at risk of being injured, which I don't think is something teachers should be tasked with doing.

Fights are not only taking place inside the school but some are taking place outside the school as well.

Many parents have taken to Facebook to share their frustrations with everything going on at Kingston High School with many pointing out a great observation, why are so many kids recording the fights instead of trying to get help to stop them?

