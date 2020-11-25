A COVID-19 outbreak where customers allegedly weren't wearing masks has closed a Hudson Valley bar until at least next year.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Division of Health and Family Services announced an event at The Nutshell, a bar on Route 52 in Lake Huntington, resulted in at least six COVID-19-positive infections since the middle of this month.

Sullivan County Public Health Services determined that an individual, who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus, attended the gathering during their infectious period, officials say.

Officials are advising anyone who was at the bar during the evening of Saturday, Nov. 14, or the morning of Sunday, Nov. 15 that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

“Reports indicate few to no attendees were wearing masks, so many people may have been exposed,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

The New York State Department of Health has been told by The Nutshell’s owner that the business is now closed and will remain so for at least the rest of the year, according to the Sullivan County Public Health Services.

Contact investigations are ongoing; anyone who tests positive will go into mandatory isolation, and as close contacts are identified, they are encouraged to seek a test and ordered into mandatory quarantine.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face