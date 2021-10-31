Hudson Valley Artists Wanted for New Exhibit

The Hudson Valley is full of talented artists, but sadly we’ll never get to see most of that art. There are plenty of artists but not so many places for them to exhibit their creations. It’s not easy being an artist, especially if you’re trying to make a living of it. Well, I’ve got some good news for artists here in the Hudson Valley.

You now have a chance to submit your art for a new Cornell Creative Art Center exhibit. They’re currently looking for winter wonderland themed art to display. Think winter paintings, sculptures, and even winter tree displays. Winter may be long and cold, but Hudson Valley winters are beautiful and can inspire some great creations. Cornell Creative Art Center wants artists who can highlight the beauty of winter, while showing how to get rid of those nasty winter blues through art.

The Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston offers accessible educational events including classes, workshops, gallery exhibitions and more. Their mission is “to cultivate a synergy between businesses, artists and people with disabilities working creatively together and empowering one another.” This is a great chance to showcase your art and help with their mission.

Think you’re up to the challenge? If you’re a Hudson Valley artist with a winter wonderland vision and you're looking to showcase your art, submit your work by Nov. 19 to be considered for the new exhibit. For all of the details and submission rules and forms, visit the Cornell Creative Art Center website.

