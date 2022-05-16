Will this Be the Most Beautiful Police Station in the Hudson Valley?

Everyone loves a good transformation. Television shows ranging from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to Queer Eye have captured our attention by turning the common into the extraordinary. Looks like the same thing is about to happen to a Hudson Valley, NY police station.

Police Station Beautification in the Hudson Valley, NY

No, there won't be camera crews or celebrity hosts, but a local police station recently shared new plans to completely transform the exterior of their building. Once complete, its makeover might make it the most beautiful police station in our area.

Hudson Police Department Memorial Garden Plans

The project is set to break ground outside the Hudson Police Station in Hudson, NY, and organizers say the garden will be more than just something beautiful to look at. In addition to the visual appeal, the purpose of the completed design will also be to honor first responders from the area. From Hudson Police Chief Ed Moore:

The beginnings of our department traces back to the original night watch more than 200 years ago, long before the term “police” became popular. Unfortunately, the city has very few historical records, artifacts, or memorials that acknowledge this long history. The park... will serve as a constant visual reminder to our police officers that dedication to public service will be recognized and memorialized.

Memorial Garden for Officers of the City of Hudson Police Department

Chief Moore also recognized that "as our city restores many of its old buildings, we can also make our building more attractive and inviting." The 40'40' proposed garden looks to do just that.

Designed by architect Walter Chatham, the the park will include "a descending pedestrian ramp from Union Street, appealing landscaping & plantings, and stone benches for a sitting area near a memorial stone", according to their Facebook group.

While the plans have been finalized, the funds have not. Leaders of the project estimate the cost to total roughly $50,000, and they are turning to the public for assistance. A donation page has been set up for anyone looking to donate to the project, with any excess money collected to be dedicated to the future park's maintenance.

