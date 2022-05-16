Throughout the past two and a half years, we have all learned a lot more about the work that goes into maintaining a clean and safe space, especially when it comes to our schools. In order for students to return to the classrooms safely, a great deal of cleaning and sanitization protocols had to change, therefore impacting the work of school custodial staff members.

Cintas, a major Fortune 500 company that assists more than one million businesses to maintain their facilities, has just announced the 2022 recipient of the Cintas Custodian of the Year, and he happens to be based here in the Hudson Valley!

2022 Cintas Custodian of the Year

Presidential Park Elementary School in Middletown's very own Lydell Henderson is the 2022 winner of this countrywide recognition, with more than 90,000 votes submitted this year. Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager for Cintas, shared the following regarding this year's winner:

The community at Presidential Park Elementary School clearly thinks the world of Mr. Henderson, and we’re honored to recognize Mr. Henderson for his achievements.

Custodian of the Year Perks

So what did Lydell Henderson of Middletown get along with the title of Custodian of the Year? A surprise ceremony at the Presidential Park Elementary School where he was honored by over 1,500 students and staff. Oh, and a cash prize of $10,000 from Cintas, as well as complimentary enrollment in a major cleaning professional online certification program.

In addition to the monetary prize that goes directly to the recipient, the Middletown elementary school will also receive some major cash prizes and supplies including $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, along with a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA which is The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, with a value of $30,000.

Lydell Henderson's 34-Year History in Middletown

Of the ten finalists for the recognition of Custodian of the Year, Lydell came out on top with about 30% of the total votes for the contest, and there's no surprise as to why. It was shared that during his 34 years at Presidential Park Elementary School, he often goes above and beyond his duties including a heroic act, 'the time Mr. Henderson helped to prevent a student from choking. Without hesitation, he stepped up and performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which may have saved the student’s life.'

Congratulations on the well-deserved honor, Lydell Henderson, and Presidential Park Elementary school.

