How To Order the Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino at Hudson Valley Starbucks

Another secret menu item is available at local Starbucks, but you need to know how to order it.

Is pumpkin spice season over? I don't really know. Believe it or not, I don't drink coffee and I definitely don't drink pumpkin spice. But I just checked the calendar and it is in fact November, which for the retail world means Christmas. So pumpkin spice might be out but seasonal winter treats and drinks are in.

One treat you can get right now at local Starbucks is the Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino. According to Taste of Home, this is a secret menu item so you can't just outright order it. If you want to get the Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino here is exactly how to order it, according to Taste of Home:

1. Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino in whatever size you want. Why not go for Venti a.k.a. a large? Treat yourself!

2. Ask for White Mocha syrup. If you get a Tall, get one pump. If you get a Grande, get two pumps. If you get a Venti, get three pumps.

3. Get it blended! This should happen without you asking because it's a Frappuccino. If they don't blend it, something is wrong.

4. Ask for Cinnamon Dolce powder to top it off. This is the cinnamon aspect to take it from a White Mocha Vanilla Bean Frappuccino to the Cinnamon roll Frappuccino.

5. Enjoy!

Starbucks has locations all over the Hudson Valley. They can be found in major areas like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, and Middletown.