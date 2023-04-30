How to Get Your New York Dog Certified as Therapy Dog

Have you ever thought that your dog would make a good therapy dog? Keep in mind that a therapy dog is different than a service dog. If you think that your dog might be a great candidate there are a few more decisions that you will have to make.

What are the differences between the two kinds of dogs? A service dog is specially trained to help their owner and must be allowed everywhere. A therapy dog is used to comfort people in different situations like hospitals and airports. Therapy dogs can also help many people where a service dog is usually just helping its owner.

What are great characteristics of a therapy dog?

Here are few characteristics that a therapy dog should exhibit:

Your dog should remain calm while being petted.

Your dog should not mind being touched by strangers.

Your dog should not react to strange noises or smells.

Your dog should be able to walk comfortably on a leash.

Your dog should also be up to date on all vaccinations and in good general health.

Where can you get a therapy dog certification?

There are places online that you can get certified. Here are a few places that will do online certifications:

Do you think that your dog has what it takes to be a therapy dog or a service dog? Feel free to send us pictures of your special pup!

