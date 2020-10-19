How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Facebook Election Reminders

It's election season and Facebook will not let you forget it.

I am all for exercising your right to vote. I encourage anyone and everyone who can to do so. I think it's great that so many companies are also pushing people to participate in the upcoming November election. So much so, that it's getting a little annoying for those of us who are registered to vote already.

Now, I know it's incredibly important to make people aware of their ability to register and all election information. I think it's great that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have alerts that remind you to register to vote. But if you're like me, you're registered to vote already, and you don't need to be reminded. I don't need notifications daily reminding me to register.

Thankfully, there is a way to turn these notifications off. Here's a step by step guide for how to turn off election notifications on Facebook: