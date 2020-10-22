How to Get Free Taco Bell in the Hudson Valley

It's as simple as going there and ordering, but you need to know when.

Earlier this month we reported that Taco Bell is once again bringing back their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion. According to their website, if a player steals a base during the 2020 World Series, everyone in America will get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Well, just that happened. A player has stolen a base in the 2020 World Series. In game 1, Mookie Betts from the Dodgers stole second base, according to ABC 7 NY. So now, everyone in the U.S. gets free Taco Bell.

On Wednesday, October 28, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations. No purchase necessary. Of course, it's only while supplies last and one per person, according to ABC 7 NY.

Taco Bell has been making all kinds of headlines recently. They've been removing a number of items from their menu. In July, we reported that Taco Bell eliminated nearly a dozen menu items. Some of these things were the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, and cheesy fiesta potatoes. For some of the new changes, Taco Bell is citing reasons like environmental impact to eliminate items. For example, the Mexican Pizza uses over 7 million pounds of paperboard annually.

In September, we reported five more menu items would be removed. The five menu items that are being removed are the shredded chicken soft taco, shredded chicken burrito, and shredded chicken quesadilla melt, pico de gallo, and Mexican Pizza. These menu items will be eliminated on November 5.. Taco Bell did offer some reassurance, saying that there will be new innovations and that it's the last time they will change the menu. Some of the new innovations are a Dragonfruit Freeze and a chicken chipotle melt.