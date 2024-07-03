How To Fly From New York State To Europe For Under $80

A Hudson Valley-based airline is offering a great Fourth Of July deal!

Play Airlines is once again giving Hudson Valley residents the chance to head to popular international destinations at a low price.

Flights Under $80 From New York Stewart International Airport To Europe

The airline says flights from New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County to places like Berlin, Paris, Dublin, and London are available for $79 to $99.

From July 2 to July 8 the low-cost Icelandic airline is allowing New Yorkers to "cool off" with this sale.

"Summer heat is on the rise and so are most flight fares, with European travel at its peak for the Olympics and long-awaited vacations. PLAY is bringing a cool breeze to flying with flights under $100," PLAY stated in a press release.

$79 Flights To Iceland, $99 Flights To Paris, London, Dublin, Berlin

The sale includes $79 flights to Iceland (KEF) and $99 flights to Dublin (DUB), Berlin (BER), Paris (CDG), and London (STN) from New York Stewart International Airport.

This deal is only available until midnight on July 8. The deal is valid for the following flight periods:

Iceland: September 2-December 15, 2024

Dublin, Berlin, Paris, London via Iceland: September 5-23, September 25-November 9,

November 11-30, and December 2-15, 2024.

CLICK HERE for more details and tickets.

PLAY Flys From Hudson Valley To 22 Europen Destinations

PLAY flys from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including:

