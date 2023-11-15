Horrific Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-84 In Hudson Valley, New York
Many people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley, near a fatal bus rollover. A wrong-way driver is believed to have caused the crash.
Four people are injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash along I-84 in Orange County.
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
4 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Port Jervis, Orange County New York. Wrong-Way Driver Suspected
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Video from the scene of Tuesday night's crash in Port Jervis can be seen below.
Orange County Crash Happened Near Bus Rollover Crash That Killed 2 Farmingdale Educators
Lieb told Hudson Valley Post that Tuesday evening's crash happened in the same area of I-84 as the double fatal bus rollover in September.
That crash involved the Farmingdale High School marching band. Two educators from the Farmingdale School District.
Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
Emergency officials believe they could have gotten to the accident sooner if a special access road for emergency vehicles, called a crash gate, was located near the scene.
Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State
40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
11 Worst Places To Live In New York State
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away