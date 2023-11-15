Horrific Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-84 In Hudson Valley, New York

Many people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley, near a fatal bus rollover. A wrong-way driver is believed to have caused the crash.

Four people are injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash along I-84 in Orange County.

4 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Port Jervis, Orange County New York. Wrong-Way Driver Suspected

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Video from the scene of Tuesday night's crash in Port Jervis can be seen below.

Orange County Crash Happened Near Bus Rollover Crash That Killed 2 Farmingdale Educators

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Lieb told Hudson Valley Post that Tuesday evening's crash happened in the same area of I-84 as the double fatal bus rollover in September.

That crash involved the Farmingdale High School marching band. Two educators from the Farmingdale School District.

Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York

Emergency officials believe they could have gotten to the accident sooner if a special access road for emergency vehicles, called a crash gate, was located near the scene.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.