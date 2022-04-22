A Hudson Valley drugstore that is home to the area's friendliest pharmacist is celebrating an anniversary.

In these days of large pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, etc, it's good to see a small, locally owned pharmacy still going strong in the Hudson Valley community.

Hopewell Drugstore Anniversary

At Hopewell Drugstore in Hopewell Junction, they combine old-school values, and they are home to the area's friendliest pharmacist Steve. According to their website, Hopewell Drugstore is run by Steven Bellantoni, who has over 34 years of experience as a pharmacy manager in the Hudson Valley.

Bellantoni's mission at Hopewell Drugstore has been to bring back the good old days when your pharmacist was your neighbor and friend. This is what sets them apart from the customer service of the large chain pharmacies and has given Steven Bellantoni the reputation of being the area's friendliest pharmacist.

Employee Mike Flaherty, a delivery driver for Hopewell Drugstore, backs up the claim of Steve being the area's friendliest pharmacist:

Steve would give anybody the shirt off his back. He's a really great man. Good people there at Hopewell Drugstore. Mike Flaherty

Hopewell Drugstore took to social media last week to announce its 5th anniversary. Just one look at all the reviews on the Hopewell Drugstore official Facebook page and you can see that there are a lot of very happy customers that feel that Steve and the staff go above and beyond to make people happy. Congrats on 5 years to Hopewell Drugstore! Here's to many more.