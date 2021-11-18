Honor a Loved One on the Most Beautiful Spot in the Hudson Valley

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things to cope with. The feelings of loss can be overwhelming. Yet, it something we all have to deal with through our lifetimes. We tend to look for ways to find comfort, and sometimes it helps to honor the memory of that loved one in a special way.

If you’ve been thinking about commemorating a loved one but you’re not sure how or what to do, this may be something that offers you and your family some comfort. The Walkway Over the Hudson, undoubtedly one of the most beautiful spots here in the Hudson Valley, is giving you the chance to dedicate a medallion or bench to memorialize or honor a loved one. The engraved bronze medallions and bench plaques offer a unique way to commemorate a loved one while you sit and enjoy the views from the Walkway Over the Hudson.

It’s never easy to lose someone you love, and if you’ve been dealing with grief you might want to consider this opportunity. Not only will you honor the memory of your loved one, you will also be helping to support a Hudson Valley historic treasure. And that may just bring you some comfort.

For more information about memorial bronze medallions and bench plaques to honor your loved ones, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website. While you’re there you can learn about volunteering opportunities, ways to donate, Walkway events, and check out some of the beautiful views from the Walkway.

