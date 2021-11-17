Remembering the Lives Lost During the 1989 Coldenham Tragedy

32 years ago this week, tragedy struck an Orange County Elementary school.

On November 16th, 1989 a tornado touched down and struck East Coldenham Elementary School in Newburgh, New York. Reports from that day 32 years ago explain that the tornado struck a glass wall in the cafeteria where over 100 first, second and third grade students were eating lunch.

Valley Central School District shared on their website that at the time of the destructive weather event the Principal at the time "Harvey Gregory was joined by teachers, custodians and other staff members who immediately got children out of the cafeteria, telling those that could move to run, and going through the rubble to find the others. " They add that on that November day in 1989, 200 first responders arrived on the scene and began a 7 hour search in the rubble.

Sadly, 7 children died that day while 2 others passed away shortly after at the hospital. 18 others were reportedly injured. 1 other child passed away in a car accident after a driver was distracted by the destruction at the elementary school.

We remember those young lives lost at East Coldenham Elementary School:

Mark Flanagan

Jennifer Homan

Amy Innis

Joanna Lichtler

Larae Litchhult

Peter Orsino

Charles Scotto

Adam Soltis

Maria Stuhmer

Rosalie Sbordone

VCSD explains that afterwards the tornado was studied as was the structure of the building. When the lunchroom was repaired, the design of the wall was changed to 3 arched windows.

Today, there is a memorial garden, as well as a stone monument called "Loved Eternally" that sits near the East Coldenham Elementary schools Principals office that reads "Your memory adds sunshine to our lives" according to a press release from Valley Central School District.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were effected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."