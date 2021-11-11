Hochul: Wants to Unmask New York, End Showing Vaccine Status

Gov. Kathy Hochul is "anxious to end the era of masking."

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.35 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.78 percent.

"Every day and with each vaccination we get closer to beating this pandemic. We need every New Yorker, especially children who are now eligible, to get vaccinated - so sign up for your shot today," Hochul said.

The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is below the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 2.04 percent.

The Finger Lakes region now has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 6.93 percent.

Hochul confirmed 88.5 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 79.4 percent have completed their vaccine series. 75.1 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Hochul reported 29 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 58,449. 279 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 1,881 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 399 in ICU and 224 in ICU with intubation.

Hochul says she doesn't "have a magic number" regarding when the pandemic will end but says is anxious to unmask New York.

"I am very anxious to end the era of masking and having to show vaccinated status. That's the world we live in now, but I'm looking forward to being the governor who finally says 'it's over," Hochul said after she toured the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Hochul believes New York will be closer to unmasking once more children get vaccinated.

"It's the children. We have about 70 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds vaccinated. That vaccine has been available for a long time. That number should be higher. What is disturbing is the number of new cases in other countries are (from) children. So they are very vulnerable. I don't want to be a parent and worry about the long-term effects of my child because I want them vaccinated," Hochul added.

