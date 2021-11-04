New York Gov: ‘We Don’t Have a Magic Number’ When COVID Pandemic Will End

Gov. Kathy Hochul confessed she doesn't have a "magic number" as to when the pandemic will end in New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul toured the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. During a question and answer session with reporters, Hochul was asked what number do we need to reach so a person's vaccination status doesn't matter.

Don Pollard

Her honest answer may upset some New Yorkers:

We don't have a magic number. I'm not going to pretend we do. That is something we are relying on the CDC to tell us. There was a time we thought 60 percent. Then told 70 percent. I am very anxious to end the era of masking and having to show vaccinated status. That's the world we live in now, but I'm looking forward to being the governor who finally says 'it's over.'

Don Pollard

We don't have a magic number. I'm not going to pretend we do

Hochul confirmed 87.7 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 78.9 percent have completed their vaccine series.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor

"We have 87.7 percent of New Yorkers with one dose. We want to get that higher," Hochul said.

Just over 74 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose but Hochul wants more New Yorkers must get vaccinated to help end the COVID pandemic.

Jeffrey Hamilton

Hochul adds it's the children she's most worried about.

Don Pollard

"It's the children. We have about 70 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds vaccinated. That vaccine has been available for a long time. That number should be higher. What is disturbing is the number of new cases in other countries are (from) children. So they are very vulnerable. I don't want to be a parent and worry about the long-term effects of my child because I want them vaccinated," Hochul added.

Don Pollard

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.43 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.22 percent.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York