New York Gov: ‘We Don’t Have a Magic Number’ When COVID Pandemic Will End
Gov. Kathy Hochul confessed she doesn't have a "magic number" as to when the pandemic will end in New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul toured the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. During a question and answer session with reporters, Hochul was asked what number do we need to reach so a person's vaccination status doesn't matter.
Her honest answer may upset some New Yorkers:
We don't have a magic number. I'm not going to pretend we do. That is something we are relying on the CDC to tell us. There was a time we thought 60 percent. Then told 70 percent. I am very anxious to end the era of masking and having to show vaccinated status. That's the world we live in now, but I'm looking forward to being the governor who finally says 'it's over.'
We don't have a magic number. I'm not going to pretend we do
Hochul confirmed 87.7 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 78.9 percent have completed their vaccine series.
"We have 87.7 percent of New Yorkers with one dose. We want to get that higher," Hochul said.
Just over 74 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose but Hochul wants more New Yorkers must get vaccinated to help end the COVID pandemic.
Hochul adds it's the children she's most worried about.
"It's the children. We have about 70 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds vaccinated. That vaccine has been available for a long time. That number should be higher. What is disturbing is the number of new cases in other countries are (from) children. So they are very vulnerable. I don't want to be a parent and worry about the long-term effects of my child because I want them vaccinated," Hochul added.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.43 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.22 percent.
