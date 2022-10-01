‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars

In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State.

In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.

New York Has Plans to Ban Sale of Gas-Powered Cars

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos told CNN that California’s vote “unlocks New York’s ability to adopt the same regulation.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul then tasked the DEC with putting together new rules that would adopt California's plan to phase out new gas-only car sales. On Thursday, Gov. Hochul and the DEC confirmed new rules are coming for car sales in New York State in 2035.

"Big news! Today, (the) DEC joined Governor Kathy Hochul, NYSERDA, and New York Power Authority for a historic announcement of major regulatory action that will require all NEW passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in New York State be zero emissions by 2035," the DEC stated.

New York State Changes Rules For Purchasing Cars

New York now plans to follow in California's footsteps by requiring all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be electric or hybrids. During National Drive Electric Week, Hochul officially told the DEC to take major action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035.

"This is a crucial regulatory step to achieving significant greenhouse gas emission reductions from the transportation sector and is complemented by new and ongoing investments also announced today, including electric vehicle infrastructure progress, zero-emission vehicle incentives, and ensuring New York's communities benefit from historic federal climate change investments," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

The DEC plans to hold a hearing before finalizing the new rules.

"Proposing draft State regulations is a crucial step to further electrify the transportation sector, one of the largest emission sources in the State, to achieve our climate requirement of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050 and reducing air pollution in disadvantaged communities. DEC is also helping municipalities purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles and install EV chargers through the ZEV Grants program," the DEC added.

New York State Phasing Out Sales Of Gas-Powered Cars

Hochul also confirmed the Empire State will phase out sales of gas-powered cars. By 2026, 35 percent of all vehicle sales must be zero-emission vehicles. By 2030 that number jumps to 68 percent and then 100 percent in 2035.

Officials believe phasing out gas-powered vehicles give car manufacturers flexibility in meeting the emission requirements and achieving a successful transition to cleaner vehicles.

"Governor Hochul is demonstrating her sustained commitment to the successful implementation of the Climate Act and ensuring all New Yorkers benefit from the State's actions to address climate change. DEC will continue to work under her direction to rapidly issue this regulation and reach another milestone in the transition from fossil fuels," DEC Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos said.

100 High-Speed Charger Installed in New York State

The news comes just after the New York Power Authority celebrated the milestone of its 100th high-speed charger installation in its EVolve NY statewide network. The 100th high-speed charger was installed last week. The high-speed chargers can charge a car in little as 20 minutes, officials say.

Rebate For Purchasing Electric Vehicles in New York

Hochul also announced New York State is adding $10 million to the Drive Clean Rebate program. Empire State residents who purchase or lease electric vehicles can get a rebate of up to $2,000, plus a federal tax rebate of $7,500.

"New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we're using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale," Hochul said. "With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles. We're driving New York's transition to clean transportation forward, and today's announcement will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come."

