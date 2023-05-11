Hiring Frenzy: Thousands Of Jobs In New York State Now Available

Lawmakers from New York State confirmed there are thousands of jobs that are now available, with immediate hirings across the Empire State.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that thousands of state jobs are now available.

Hochul Announces Thousands of State Jobs Immediately Available

Current NY Governor Kathy Hochul

The jobs have immediate openings in the health and human services fields across 10 state agencies as part of the Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Program.

"From the medical personnel staffing our hospitals to the social workers connecting families to vital services, the brave New Yorkers who support the health and human services sector are our state's everyday heroes," Hochul said.

The new program is a new effort to try and address the statewide workforce shortage in critical health and safety titles across the New York state government.



"In light of a recent worker shortage, New York State is taking temporary measures to help agencies fill critical roles in health and human services and promote the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers," Hochul added. "There are thousands of opportunities available, and I urge anyone considering a career in public service to visit the HELP Portal and attend our virtual career fair to learn more about this important work."

Jobs Available in Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan, Schenectady Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chemung, Erie, Kings, Monroe, New York, Oneida, Suffolk, Onondaga

Jobs are available across New York State including in Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan, Schenectady Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chemung, Erie, Kings, Monroe, New York, Oneida, Suffolk, and Onondaga counties, as well as many other locations.

A new HELP Jobs Portal is now available for candidates to view job postings and upload resumes.



There's also a HELP Virtual Career Fair on Thursday that will help highlight job openings across New York State. To register Click Here.

