Hey Governor Hochul!! We Need These Laws in Hudson Valley Now!

The list keeps growing and growing. It's like the law making "energizer bunny".

With New York now officially having a new governor, Kathy Hochul, we thought this would be the perfect time to try and get some new laws on the books. Laws, "we the people" of the Hudson Valley, think should be put into law ASAP!

With only a few days on the job so far, our new Governor has been busy and not to add to her slate of things to fix most but we thought this might be the best time for us to share our wish list of new laws we would all like to see on the books.

So we asked, "if you could create a new law that everyone had to obey, what law would you create?"

New Laws the Hudson Valley Needs Now

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.