The new building will including some 15 new apartments.

If you've ever traveled north or southbound on Route 32 between New Paltz and Rosedale in Ulster County, right as you are either leaving, or just getting into New Paltz, you will soon notice that some new construction will be starting soon and a business that's been around for many years will be demolished.

According to the website Hudson Valley One, the owners of the building that has been home to Main Street Auto for a long time will soon be torn down to make room for a new building that will be much bigger then the previous building.

Main Street Auto is located on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz, and once it's demolished, owner of the property Radi Serdah, says that he hopes to get his proposal of a new building approved by town and county officials.

Serdah has been attempting to redevelop this site for many years, and after being told to have the plans re-worked many times, he's hopeful that the latest proposal will be approved by the towns planning and zoning boards.

The proposal includes a new three-story building on the property that would include four retail spots on the ground floors, and fifteen apartments on the upper floors. The new plans have included most of the changes and requirements that the planning board has asked be included this time around.

Some officials were worried that the new building might cause more traffic issues in the already traffic plagued area, but with a traffic light now in place near the Stewart's Shop, officals don't think that increased traffic will be an issue.

