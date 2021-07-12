Here’s Your Chance To See Donald Trump in the Hudson Valley

Donald Trump is coming to the Hudson Valley and all are invited to see him and take a photo.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Former President Trump will be headlining the New York State Republican Party's fundraiser event on August 5. The New York GOP's fundraiser invitation says the event will be held in Briarcliff Manor but a venue hasn't been announced.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

It will cost $1,000 to attend. $5,000 gets you into the reception and a photo op with Trump. A $25,000 ticket gets you what's described as a "coveted" roundtable and picture with Former President Trump, the New York Post reports.

“As the Republican Party of New York, we are committed to providing the ideas and leadership necessary to ensure that government works for the people. Our heritage is rooted in the philosophy that all people are created equal with the inalienable rights to life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. We believe it is the people, not the government who are the best stewards of our exceptional nation and state. The NYGOP's mission is to fight for the policies, candidates and elected leaders who are committed to these values and creating a strong and bright future for the Empire State," Chairman Nick Langworthy states.

Funds raised will go to the New York Republican State Committee.

Keep Scrolling:

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.