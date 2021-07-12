Here’s Your Chance To See Donald Trump in the Hudson Valley
Donald Trump is coming to the Hudson Valley and all are invited to see him and take a photo.
Former President Trump will be headlining the New York State Republican Party's fundraiser event on August 5. The New York GOP's fundraiser invitation says the event will be held in Briarcliff Manor but a venue hasn't been announced.
It will cost $1,000 to attend. $5,000 gets you into the reception and a photo op with Trump. A $25,000 ticket gets you what's described as a "coveted" roundtable and picture with Former President Trump, the New York Post reports.
“As the Republican Party of New York, we are committed to providing the ideas and leadership necessary to ensure that government works for the people. Our heritage is rooted in the philosophy that all people are created equal with the inalienable rights to life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. We believe it is the people, not the government who are the best stewards of our exceptional nation and state. The NYGOP's mission is to fight for the policies, candidates and elected leaders who are committed to these values and creating a strong and bright future for the Empire State," Chairman Nick Langworthy states.
Funds raised will go to the New York Republican State Committee.
