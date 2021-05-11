Here’s Why A Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Was Released From Jail

Officials told us why a Hudson Valley murder suspect was accidentally released from jail.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Raymond Snyder, 38, of Kingston is accused of killing 47-year-old Romero Underwood in Underwood's Kingston home last July. Snyder was charged with Underwood's murder in January.

Snyder was released from jail this week because the Ulster County District Attorney's Office missed the deadline to file an indictment against him.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The DA's office tells Hudson Valley Post their request for additional time to present the case to a Grand Jury was denied.

"The prosecution of the Snyder case is ongoing. This office requested additional time to complete the presentation of the case based on good cause, and that request was denied. We are requesting a reconsideration of that denial," Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg told Hudson Valley Post in a statement.

The DA's office said there wasn't enough time to present the case to a grand jury because of COVID-19 restrictions. An Ulster County judge disagrees and pointed to 27 other cases recently presented to a grand jury, many of which he claims were less serious cases.

Clegg tells us his office has worked on a number of serious cases, included murder.

"Despite limited Grand Jury time, in the past six months our office has indicted three persons for 2nd degree murder, one person for 2nd degree manslaughter, two persons for 2nd degree attempted murder, two persons for predatory sexual assault against a child, two persons for 3rd degree rape, three persons for 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, one person for 2nd degree strangulation, two persons for 2nd degree assault, one person for 1st degree arson, two persons for 1st degree burglary, and one person for 1st degree robbery. We continue to prioritize cases involving violent crime and risks to public safety," Clegg added.

Keep Reading:

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Hudson Valley, New York Leaders React to George Floyd Murder Verdict

Legal Sales of Marijuana in New York Will Likely Take Years Sorry to ruin your high. Despite lawmakers reaching a deal to legalize pot across New York lawmakers say it's gonna be a long time before sales start. Here's why.