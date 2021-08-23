Henri is Pouring on Hudson Valley, Widespread Flooding Expected
Tropical Storm Henri is rotating above the Hudson Valley and will remain above the region for most of Monday. Flood warnings have been issued for the entire region.
On Monday at 6 a.m., Husdon Valley Weather confirmed tropical storm Henri was raining down on the Hudson Valley.
"A very slow moving Henri continues to bring areas of heavy rain and showers the region this morning, while the rain will not be complete in its coverage it will stick with us for a good part of the day. And rotate in periods of heavy rain followed by lulls of lighter rain and drizzle, Hudson Valley Weather stated. "Also a bit more breezy this morning as the center of Henri’s circulation is now directly over the Hudson Valley."
The entire region is under a Flood Advisory, Flood Warning or Flood Watch.
Dutchess and Ulster Counties are under a Flood Advisory by the National Weather Service until later Monday morning. At 5:30 a.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain.
"Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area," the National Weather Service stated. "Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding."
Poughkeepsie, Beacon, New Paltz, Pawling, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Wappingers Falls, Highland, Fishkill, Red Oaks Mill, Myers Corner, Hopewell Junction, Fairview, Marlboro, Modena, Tillson, Wingdale and East Fishkill.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Ulster, Dutches, Sullivan Greene and Columbia counties until 8 p.m. Monday. 1 to 4 inches of rain have fallen over those counties with 1 to 2 inches of more rain expected.
Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties are under a Flood Watch until 2 a.m. on Tuesday. 2 to 4 inches of additional rain is expected.
A Flood Warning was also issued for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester. At 515 a.m. doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain moving across the region.
"Gauges on some rivers and streams are continuing to rise with some exceeding their flood stage. There remains areas of residual flooding from earlier heavy rain and associated runoff. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts from earlier heavy rain," the National Weather Service stated.
Local officials are urging drivers to avoid driving through flooded roadways.