Help! Ulster County, NY SPCA in Dire Need of Donations

Everyone can agree that the Ulster County SPCA does a tremendous amount of work for animals in the Hudson Valley. That's why it was so unsettling to see this. I came across a picture on Facebook the other day that was pretty shocking.

According to the Ulster County SPCA Facebook Page, they are dangerously low on animal food and are asking the public for some help. Ugh, they reportedly have 3 times as many cats in the shelter as dogs and 4 times as many requests for cat food compared to dog food.

What are they specifically looking for?

Okay, this is what they really need, they are urgently looking for wet and dry adult cat food for the community pet pantry.

How can you help?

There are a few ways. Donations from people will be accepted 24/7 in the donation bins that are located at the end of their sidewalk and they are checked daily. You can also donate and ship the food to 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY12401 (Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, Petsmart, Petco, etc.)

Again in the post, they mentioned that they use a lot of cat food. Times are tough for everyone right now, but if you can spare anything, the Ulster County SPCA would greatly appreciate your efforts. Let's all try to come together and help the community the best we can. Thank you to the Ulster County SPCA for all you do.

