If you have a sump pump, then you know how valuable this thing can be to your home. Keeping it in top-notch condition is a must. It might have saved you a time or two, right?

What do you really know about your sump pump? Do you think that it will always just work when you need it to? Is there a way to tell if everything is ok with your sump pump?

What should you do before you actually need your sump pump?

Koonsiri Boonnak Koonsiri Boonnak loading...

One of the best things you can do for your sump pump is to check it. Sounds like nothing, right? No, check it. You should test the sump pump at least once per year. I do this by pouring a few gallons of water into the pump and making sure that it pumps the water out. Pretty simple, but something you need to do.

How long can you expect a sump pump to last before you need to replace it?

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

Depending on the amount of use that your pump gets, you should expect to need to replace your sump pump every 10 years. Keep in mind that this is best case scenario. Make sure you know who is qualified in your area to be able to replace a sump pump when you need a new one.

Can things (mice and frogs) enter your home via the sump pump?

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

Yes, yes they can. In my house, I get turtles, infrequently, but I get them. Little, cute, adorable, silver dollar turtles. I scoop them up with the dustpan and take them outside. Some people get other visitors, again, this does not happen too often and can be prevented.

Should you invest in a sump pump or water alarm?

(Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) loading...

While I have not purchased one yet, it is on my wish list. A water alarm that can alert you to water in your basement can help you know if your pump has failed. What I am looking into is the meter that is hooked up to your electrical panel and monitors all of the devices that run in your home.

How have you maintained your sump pump? Do you have 'visitors' that come in through the drains?

Think About Living Here Before You Get Back to Your Sump Pump Airbnb is full of truly unique and memorable destinations for your next getaway, and sleeping in a historic railcar definitely fills the bill! Take a peek inside this unique Airbnb rental: a 1930's railcar on Skaneateles Lake in Homer. This Finger Lakes experience sleeps 7, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and will take you back to a bygone era when rail travel is how we traversed the nation.

This 83-foot railcar is the perfect lakeside getaway that Airbnb host Ian describes as "Ideal for train enthusiasts, boaters, swimmers, fisherman and those wanting to simply kick off their shoes and relax in this most unique property on Skaneateles Lake."

Oldest Home For Sale in America is in New Paltz A home built in 1710 recently went up for sale in New Paltz. It's the oldest home in America that went on the market during the second week of April and it can be yours for just $550,000 . Take a peek inside this incredible living piece of history.