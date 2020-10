Hudson Valley Restaurant Week returns November 9, 2020 to November 22, 2020. What this means is, it is time to make reservations, or you will be out of luck getting to try the places that you want to.

The photos that are shown here are from Alma in Poughkeepsie. Alma is a Spanish influenced Tapas style pop-up restaurant project from Simply Gourmet Events and Revel 32.