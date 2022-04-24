With St. Patrick's Day in the books, it's time for the second green holiday of the year. Happy 4/20! Here's some places to celebrate.

Since recreational cannabis was made legal in New York State, businesses have been rushing to be some of the the first in the Hudson Valley to be able to sell it to consumers. While New York dispensaries currently only carry the full-strength cannabis for medical patients, there are stores all across the Hudson Valley with something for everyone.

Cannabis Sale in the Hudson Valley

Since the law was passed, recreational cannabis users have been patiently waiting to take New York State up on this part of the legislation:

Adults 21 years of age or older will be allowed to buy and possess up to three ounces of cannabis flower and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (oils, tincture, edibles, vapes, etc.). You will be able to buy cannabis only at a state licensed dispensary.

So where can you but in the Hudson Valley? While there are still no stores selling recreational-use cannabis flower, there are dispensaries that sell edibles containing Delta-9 THC (more on that in a second). Also, 52 new licenses to grow cannabis have been recently handed out across New York State, which means buds, nuggets, and flowers (or whatever you'd like to call them) will be hitting shelves soon as well.

Medical Marijuana in the Hudson Valley

Many of these dispensaries do currently carry full-strength cannabis products that contain THC, but they are only available to medical patients. Products advertised as containing Delta-9 THC, however, are recreationally legal as it contains much lower levels of psychoactive THC. If you believe you qualify to consume cannabis medically, you can get started on becoming a patient here.

Cannabis Dispensary in Newburgh, NY

While we wait for the traditional, smokable cannabis to become available, there are many stores across the Hudson Valley that sell cannabis and hemp products. Stores in Newburgh, NY, Beacon, NY, Middletown, NY, and more all offer products ranging from topical ointments to chocolate edibles. So where's the closest dispensary to you? Check out the list below. Continue scrolling to see which towns and cities have pre-approved the sale of recreational cannabis in the Hudson Valley.

