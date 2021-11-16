Help: New York Man Allegedly Steals $100,000 From Hudson Valley

Police need help finding a man they say stole over $100,000 in materials from a farm that's being built in Orange County.

On Monday, New York State Police took to Twitter in hopes someone on social media could help them find a man who allegedly stole from a farm that's being built in Orange County.

State Police are looking for the public's help to identify the man seen in the surveillance photo.

On Tuesday, November 9, the man stole more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the town of Wawayanda, according to New York State Police.

More information wasn't released by police, but one person on Twitter noticed the bandage on the man's arm and believes that could be a helpful clue.

The bandage on the man's arm could be a helpful clue.

Virginia Dellheim suggested police call area hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (845)344-5300 with info and reference case #10541796.

