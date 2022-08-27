4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire

In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments.

It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and experiences that bring joy to our lives.

This is how many Hudson Valley residents feel about a local apple orchard.

A popular apple orchard in Dutchess County, NY is known for more than just its fruit.

Barton Orchards is located in Poughquag, NY. This family-run orchard brightens up the Hudson Valley every year. You may have spotted a picture of their sunflower fields on social media or had the chance to experience it for yourself.

Barton Orchards are known for many things but most importantly, for being a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm.

From hayrides to their famous apple cider donuts, an adventure in the sunflower field, a trip to their petting zoo, and an air-conditioned tap room, there's something for everyone in the family. They also have live music on site.

They offer Pick Your Own options on their farm, and have a signature ice cream stand and farm market.

Barton Orchards also hosted a Pride in July event.

A special event took over Dutchess County in July 2022. Local residents and many visitors came together to be a part of this incredible day.

Those who attended felt welcomed, loved, and left feeling happy after this one-of-a-kind show. This event took place at Barton Orchards. Their tap room is visited by visitors who enjoy their local craft beers, ciders and wine.

Pride in July was an incredible event that took place on site. There were mermaids, WRRV radio, a slip and slide, foam party and most importantly, performers. Talented performers took the stage to put on a one of a kind show for all. Everyone left with their hearts full and nothing but smiles.

A Hollywood celebrity was spotted hanging out at Barton Orchards.



Kelsey Grammer from Frasier and Cheers not only made an appearance at this popular orchard but spent time there socializing. His beer is available for sale at Barton Orchards, Faith American Brewing Company LLC is owned by this famous celebrity.

It seems that the Hudson Valley stood still the day that residents found out about a devastating fire at Barton Orchards.

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Barton Orchards experience a horrific fire.



This fire was due to an accident while receiving a propane delivery.

However, hundreds of people are thankful that the family members, employees, and animals were all safe during this accident. There were explosions and fires that took place on site that ultimately destroyed two of their major buildings and damaged six others.

Those who love Barton Orchards and visit frequently were relieved to hear that no one was hurt and that their Tap Room is still intact.

Barton Orchards will reopen for business.

On Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28, 2022, Barton Orchards will be open. From the hours of 11:00am-6:00pm, you can visit them as they are slowly rebuilding.

Their vegetables and apples will be available for picking, their Tap Room will be open along with limited concessions for food options.

Barton Orchards will also have Pick Your Own items such as apples, eggplant, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, squash and more. They will also have live music on both days.

How can residents from the community help Barton Orchards rebuild?

There are several ways to help this popular orchard rebuild.

Support Barton Orchards by visiting Apple Core which is located on Noxon Road in Poughkeepsie.

Be sure to book a climb which is located at Tree Top Adventures.

Visit the farm when they reopen (this weekend).

eGift Cards are also available for purchase

Barton Orchards has been sending heartfelt messages to the community and the first responders who helped during the fire.



According to social media, Barton Orchard has a message for the community.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the farm. "

How will you help Barton Orchards rebuild? Share with us below.

