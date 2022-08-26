Farmers’ Almanac Reveals Hudson Valley Winter Predictions

It’s almost Labor Day. And even though summer is not officially over, Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. Back to school, back to the grind. Although fall is one of the most beautiful seasons here in the Hudson Valley, winter is not far behind. Sorry, but it’s true.

We had some pretty extreme weather in this area this summer. Quite a few heat waves and drought conditions. And it looks as though we may have some extreme weather this coming winter, too. If you are a believer of the Farmers’ Almanac. They’ve just released their predictions for the winter of 2022/2023, and if you were hoping for a calm mild winter, Farmers' Almanac says that’s not going to happen. Ugh.

In fact, on their winter weather map, they describe the upcoming winter for the Northeast to be… ready? “Significant shivers, slushy, icy, snowy.” Yuck, yuck, yuck and yuck. It looks like it won’t be so bad out west, but that doesn’t do us much good. So, you might want to think about having lots of salt, shovels, warm clothes and hot chocolate handy because it’s going to be a long, cold winter. If the Farmers’ Almanac is correct, which they aren’t always.

Predictions aside, we do live in the Hudson Valley and we have been known to get some severe winter weather. It’s par for the course, I guess. No matter what the predictions are it’s a good idea to be prepared for the worst. But I’ll still be hoping for the best.

5 Incredible and Local Hudson Valley Burgers You Can Only Get These Amazing Burgers in the Hudson Valley

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley