Ulster County Dentist Who Self Prescribed Painkillers Avoids Jail

Self-prescribing painkillers led to one Hudson Valley dentist losing their medical license.

Most of us are already fully aware that there's an epidemic when it comes to the misuse of opioid painkillers. Unfortunately, we all have a story of how opioids have negatively affected our lives personally or with a friend or family member.

There have been numerous documentaries covering how the epidemic started and stories like this are another example of how the misuse of painkillers isn't just happening with people that are in bad life situations.

Ulster County Dentist Self-Prescribed Oxycodone

Back in April, a 64-year-old dentist, Vivian Letizia, pleaded guilty to fraudulently submitting a prescription for the powerful painkiller oxycodone for one of her Woodstock New York, dentistry patients. She admitted that on December 16, 2019, she used a patient’s name and date of birth for a prescription and then personally went to a pharmacy in Woodstock to pick up the drug for her own consumption. Letizia admitted that when she submitted the prescription she knew that she wasn't currently treating the patient and that she intended to use the oxycodone herself.

Ulster County Dentist Sentenced

Letizia was facing up to 4 years in prison, a supervised release term of up to 1 year, and a maximum fine of $250,000 when she was officially charged in April. The sentence was handed down on August 25th and according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Letizia was sentenced to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, or subterfuge.

She was also ordered to undergo a drug treatment program and pay a $5,000 fine. Letizia has already paid the United States $100,000 to resolve her civil liability for the same conduct.

Woodstock Dentist Surrenders Medical License

Part of the sentencing also required Letizia to surrender her New York State medical license and her DEA registration, she is prohibited from re-applying for a new one.

