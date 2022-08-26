Month-Long Search Continues for One Special Orange County, NY Cat

Our pets have become family members. They're there for us when we're feeling down, they make us laugh and bring so much joy into our lives.

Some pet owners don't even refer to them as that anymore but instead as their "kids" or "fur babies." I do this often.

I'm a huge animal lover and advocate. For years, I spent my time volunteering at a local animal shelter. I also grew up surrounded by dogs and cats and continue to share my life with them today.

Although accidents happen and sometimes things don't always go as planned, we do our best to care for our fur babies and give them all the love, attention, and care that we can.

This missing cat's owners are asking the Orange County, NY community for assistance.

Hunter is a beautiful orange and white male tabby who is missing from Montgomery, NY. His cat mom has shared numerous posts in different groups on social media in regards to his disappearance.

I had the chance to chat with Hunter's owners while they were searching for him one day. It's always interesting to meet new people along the way and then later understand how special some moments can be.

We both have cats named Hunter which made our conversation even more fulfilling. Hunter's owners have been searching for him throughout the Montgomery area. The community has come together to also search for this beautiful, missing boy.

This concerned family is asking for help to reunite them with their fur baby.

If you have any information or are able to help Hunter's owners be sure to reach out via social media or contact Charlotte or Scott personally.

Charlotte: 917-837-5012 and Scott: 808-639-9687

While searching for their missing cat, Hunter's owners help reunite a missing cat with its family.

Hunter's owners have been actively searching for him in the community. While doing so, they came across a cat who had been missing. He was found in the woods in Montgomery, NY. This couple saved the skinny and hungry cat by bringing him to a local humane society that did not have room for additional cats at the time.

However, they offered to give this mystery cat shots and help get him fixed. This cat was staying in Hunter's owner's home. Thankfully, with the help of this couple, this mystery cat was returned to his family safely and Hunter's owners are still searching for their fur baby.

In July of 2022, a young dog owner was asking the public for assistance in finding their pup.



The City of Middletown Police Department shared a post from a young dog owner in regards to this lost pet.

As stated above, this family is asking for assistance in bringing home their dog. It's a husky girl and she goes by the name of Rose. She has blue eyes and was lost within the area of Pilgrim Estates. Rose is not wearing a collar.

If you are able to do so, call 845-343-3151. Sharing the article with others can help spread the word about Rose and can bring her home to her family.

Let's do what we can to make a difference in this world. It's important to remember that kindness and love is something that we can spread to others. We can continue to make a positive change in the world.

