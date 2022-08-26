New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown

At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.

Abandoned Kitten in Middletown, NY

"I can't bare to think someone threw this little guy out of a moving vehicle, but he 100% came from that car and went rolling down the road", DiLorenzo said. "I’m just at a loss for explanations, and do not want to think the worst. All I know is that I’m grateful traffic stopped... and my deepest thank you to those who let me jump out in front of them and grab him off the road", she continued. Even though the kitten was now safe with Nicole, the journey of recovery was only just beginning.

Animal Rescue in Orange County, NY

While the kitten ate, drank, and made use of a litter box when Nicole brought him home, a trip to the vet revealed the extensive internal injuries he suffered from the ordeal. "It has been a traumatizing experience saving this kitten's life", Nicole said as she shared an update on his health. "He is still alive but in critical condition as of this morning. [The vet said] he has blood in his chest making it difficult for him to breathe, fractured ribs as well as a possible fractured skull". Many Hudson Valley residents reached out on social media to thank Nicole for her efforts.

"Thank you for saving this sweet baby", said a Dutchess County woman. "Thank you for rescuing him! My first thought, sadly, was that people suck" added another. While it's terrible that there are people in the Hudson Valley who would purposely act so heartlessly towards an animal, the silver lining is that there are also people like Nicole, who is working tirelessly to save the kitten who she says she "100%" plans to adopt if he is able to survive his injuries.

There are animals rescued in the Hudson Valley every day. Check out some of the wilder creatures saved in New York below, including baby racoons, a bald eagle, and even a venomous rattlesnake in a living room.

